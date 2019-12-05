UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Seeks Federation's Reply In PMDC Devolution Case

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 10:04 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks federation's reply in PMDC devolution case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday again asked to federation to submit its reply in a case against the devolution of Pakistan Medical Dental Council (PMDC) till December 24.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani, who heard the petition filed by the former PMDC employees, also directed the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) not to issue permanent recruitment letters to new employees.

However, the court allowed the PMC to give advertisements for new recruitment.

The Health Ministry Deputy Secretary apprised the court that the ministry had submitted a reply in another identical petition. To this, the court directed the official to also submit replies in other petitions against the PMC.

The PMC's lawyer said six-month salaries had been paid to all the terminated employees.

The court adjourned the case till December 24.

