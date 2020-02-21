(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought written reply from the federation in a petition regarding powers of local government's representatives including Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Mayor till March 20.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted the hearing on a petition moved by MCI Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan and Chief Commissioner and CDA Chairman Aamer Ahmed Ali appeared before the court.

During the course of proceeding, Ali Nawaz, who was also the chairman of Local Government Commission (LGC), informed the court that a committee had been constituted to address the issues of the MCI.

To a query by the bench, the CDA chairman said it was the responsibility of the MCI to collect taxes from the Federal capital. However, the ICT administration was collecting taxes as provincial government.

The CDA chairman pleaded before the bench that his department had given loan worth Rs19 billion to the MCI so far, adding the CDA was also issuing salaries to the MCI's employees.

He said the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration used to perform its duty as provincial government.

The ICT admin had collected revenue more than its target which would be used for the the development of the capital.

The chief commissioner said they were planning to set up new departments including food authority and related to development of the city. The CDA and ICT administration had no connection with the affairs of the MCI.

After this, the bench sought detailed written reply from the federal government regarding the powers of local government representatives and adjourned the hearing of the case.

The court, however, maintained its stay orders on suspension recommendation against MCI mayor and utilization of local body funds by the representatives.