Islamabad High Court seeks final arguments in Raja Basharat qualification case

Wed 17th March 2021 | 09:36 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought final arguments from a petitioner challenging the qualification of Punjab's Law Minister Raja Basharat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought final arguments from a petitioner challenging the qualification of Punjab's Law Minister Raja Basharat.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the case filed by Semal Waheed through his lawyer Raja Rizwan Abbasi.

During the course of proceedings, the bench remarked that it was giving last opportunity for final arguments otherwise the court would decide the case on the next hearing.

The petitioner's lawyer gave reference of the case of Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

To this, the court said he was foreign minister and doing job abroad at the same time.

The court said the petitioner had been asked to present the record of Raja Basharat's assets.

At this, the counsel said he had submitted all documents which were demanded by the court.

The bench asked the petitioner that from where he got the documents of property and tax record.

Justice Kiyani asked the petitioner to satisfy the court that how someone could be disqualified.

The court granted time to the lawyer for arguments and adjourned the case till April 28.

