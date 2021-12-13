UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Seeks Final Arguments In Real Estate Business Case

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 08:37 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought final arguments from attorney general of Pakistan in a case against real estate business in the names of government organizations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought final arguments from attorney general of Pakistan in a case against real estate business in the Names of government organizations.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that apparently real estate business by the government institutions was illegal practice.

At the outset of hearing, Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah said that a summary would be moved to federal cabinet this week in light of the directions of this court.

The chief justice asked whether these institutions could do real estate business with their names. The court remarked that it was a conflict of interest.

The court said that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was to take action against illegal housing societies but it itself was involved in such business.

The chief justice remarked that this court would take a decision after listening final arguments on the subject as it was a matter of basic human rights.

The further hearing of the case then adjourned till January 17.

