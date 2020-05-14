UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Seeks Final Arguments In Bilal Sheikh's Plea

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 01:13 AM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday sought final arguments from two sides on a plea of Sindh Bank's former president Bilal Sheikh seeking permission to withdraw money from his account

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday sought final arguments from two sides on a plea of Sindh Bank's former president Bilal Sheikh seeking permission to withdraw money from his account.

A division bench of IHC headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah heared the petition of Bilal Sheikh in fake accounts case.

The petitioner's lawyer prayed the court to allow his client to withdraw Rs one million from his account to run the day to day expenditures. The accused could withdraw the money for necessary use in accordance of NAB law, he argued.

The NAB prosecutor said that he would assist the court in this matter. The sought final arguments till May 19.

More Stories From Pakistan

