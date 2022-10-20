UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Seeks Final Arguments Regarding PAC's Powers In Woman Harassment Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2022 | 09:28 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought final arguments from the respondents in a petition with regard to the powers of Public Accounts Committee (PAC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought final arguments from the respondents in a petition with regard to the powers of Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC heard the case wherein Deputy Attorney General Fazalur Rehman Niazi, NAB Additional Prosecution General Jahanzeb Bharwana, counsel for DG NAB & former NAB chairman, and the PAC's lawyer appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the PAC's comments regarding the matter were submitted before the court. The NAB prosecutor said the PAC's para-wise comments were too short.

To a court's query regarding the jurisdiction of PAC, the lawyer said the matter was pending with the inquiry commission.

The Federal Government had referred the matter to the commission, he said.

Jahanzeb Bharwana said there was no mention of the PAC's powers in its comments.

Justice Farooq remarked that the matter fell in the jurisdiction of Federal Investigation Agency even if the woman's allegation were accepted as true.

Bharwana said the PAC could seek the record only if there was an inquiry against any officer.

The court then sought final arguments on the matter on November 18, and adjourned the case.

The PAC had summoned the acting chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the allegations of harassment by Tayyaba Gul.

