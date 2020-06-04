UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Seeks Finance Ministry's Comments In NFC Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 07:21 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from Ministry of Finance within two weeks on a petition against appointments in 10th National Finance Commission (NFC).

Justice Mohsin Akther Kiyani heard the petition moved by Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz)'s Khurram Dastagir.

Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha and Finance Ministry's representative appear before the court.

During the course of proceeding, the representative of Finance Ministry requested the court to grant more time for submission of its reply in the case which was granted by the bench.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till June 18.

