UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Seeks Fisheries Department's Reply In Petition Challenging Rawal Dam's Fishing Contract

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 07:25 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks fisheries department's reply in petition challenging Rawal Dam's fishing contract

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday sought reply from Department of Fisheries Punjab within two weeks in a petition challenging award of fishing contract of Rawal Dam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday sought reply from Department of Fisheries Punjab within two weeks in a petition challenging award of fishing contract of Rawal Dam.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that whether the petitioner wanted that the contract shouldn't be awarded to anyone and let the fishes die in dam.

He asked the petitioner what connection he had with this matter and did he want people to stop eating fish.

The chief justice remarked that the sewerage of Banigala was being thrown into the dam and the petitioner should have move the plea highlighting this grave matter of public concern.

Chief Justice Minallah said it seemed that the some local people had used the petitioner as their frontman. Why the petitioner wanted to stop the contract auction, the chief justice asked.

The counsel said today his client was not in the court. At this, the bench served notices to Department of Fisheries an adjourned hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Punjab Dam Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Infinix Smart 4, exciting device in discounted pri ..

7 minutes ago

TECNO 2020: New Year, New Vision

11 minutes ago

China's railways report 3.57 bln passenger trips i ..

5 minutes ago

UK manufacturing shrinks again: data

5 minutes ago

German sees continued rise in employment in 2019

5 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Registered Near Indonedia ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.