The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday sought reply from Department of Fisheries Punjab within two weeks in a petition challenging award of fishing contract of Rawal Dam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court IHC ) Thursday sought reply from Department of Fisheries Punjab within two weeks in a petition challenging award of fishing contract of Rawal Dam

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that whether the petitioner wanted that the contract shouldn't be awarded to anyone and let the fishes die in dam.

He asked the petitioner what connection he had with this matter and did he want people to stop eating fish.

The chief justice remarked that the sewerage of Banigala was being thrown into the dam and the petitioner should have move the plea highlighting this grave matter of public concern.

Chief Justice Minallah said it seemed that the some local people had used the petitioner as their frontman. Why the petitioner wanted to stop the contract auction, the chief justice asked.

The counsel said today his client was not in the court. At this, the bench served notices to Department of Fisheries an adjourned hearing of the case.