UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Seeks Fresh Medical Report Of Nawaz Sharif On His Bail Plea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 07:09 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks fresh medical report of Nawaz Sharif on his bail plea

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday sought fresh medical report of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif tomorrow on a petition seeking suspension of his imprisonment sentence on medical grounds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday sought fresh medical report of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif tomorrow on a petition seeking suspension of his imprisonment sentence on medical grounds.

The bench also sought reply from chief secretary Punjab, secretary home department, services hospital's MS and medical board members on above petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN)'s President Shahbaz Sharif.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on petition moved by PML-N's president along with the objections raised by the Registrar office.

To a query of Justice Kiyani, Nawaz' lawyer Khawaja Haris said that his client was still in Services Hospital Lahore due to his ailment. He said that doctors had been summoned from Karachi to examine the health condition of former prime minister.

He pleaded that doctors could not diagnose the disease of Nawaz Sharif so far.

Earlier, Justice Farooq asked that whether the former prime minister able to put his signatures on the plea to which Haris said that the petition was filed by a brother of the accused. The lawyer adopted the stance that it was not necessary for the plea to be signed by his client.

The court, however, removed the objections of registrar office and ordered it to fix it for hearing tomorrow. The court directed all the respondents to submit reply by Friday and adjourned hearing of the case.

It may be mentioned here that Nawaz Sharif was facing imprisonment sentence in Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference. The accused had already challenged his sentence to IHC, however, a fresh bail plea on medical grounds had also been moved.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Lahore Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Corruption Prime Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz May Islamabad High Court All From Court

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Visits Forward Posts In C ..

4 minutes ago

Empowerment of Women Essential for Sustainable Dev ..

29 seconds ago

Pervaiz Rasheed rejects statement issued on Twitte ..

31 seconds ago

DRAP launches crackdown against preparation, sale ..

32 seconds ago

Russia, African Nations Sign 50 Deals Worth Over $ ..

34 seconds ago

Quarter of Germans Admit Having Anti-Semitic Thoug ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.