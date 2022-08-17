UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Seeks Funds Detail From Pakistan Post

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2022 | 11:40 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought details of funds from the Finance Division in a petition challenging the recruitment process in Pakistan Post

Justice Sardar Ijaz Khan heard the plea filed by the CBA Union of Pakistan Post.

The Pakistan Post's lawyer adopted the stance that the petitioners had no problem with promotions. The department was already short of staff and stopping the recruitment process could further aggravate the problem.

He said the department had given advertisements for recruitment and it would not affect the services of petitioner employees. New recruitment was being carried out against the posts which had fallen vacant due to retirement of old employees.

The petitioners' lawyer Asif Gujjar pleaded that the Finance Division had clearly told the Post Office authorities that it had no budget.

The court observed that a simple question being asked by the employees that if the department had funds then why the same were not being spent on them. On one side the Pakistan Post was not spending funds on its existing employees and on the other it was recruiting 4,000 new ones, it noted.

The court observed that the Director General of Pakistan Post had given a statement that the department did not require funds from the Finance Division. It asked whether the budget had been allocated for it, it asked.

The case was adjourned till October 10.

