ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday sought answer from the Federal government in a petition of local cement factory seeking relaxation in payment of electricity bills.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing on a petition filed by local cement factory seeking orders for Islamabad Electricity Supply Company (IESCO) to receive electricity bills worth Rs70 million in installments.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice asked the deputy attorney general regarding the government's policy in the current situation due to lockdown in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The court directed the deputy attorney general to submit a written reply on behalf of the federal government regarding its policy into the matter.

The deputy attorney general apprised the court that the government had already given leverage to more than fifty percent businesses in that regard.

The IESCO's lawyer prayed the court to direct the cement factory to pay the installment of bills in advance.

To this, the chief justice said how this court could passed such orders when the business activities were suspended in these trying times.

He said the courts work in accordance of state's policies, adding that the government had adopted an excellent policy to tackle the current circumstances.

The court sought written reply from the federation and adjourned the hearing of the case till next date.