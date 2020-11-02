UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Seeks Govt's Stance On Roosevelt Hotel Case

Sumaira FH 5 hours ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:31 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought reply from federal government on a petition against closure of Roosevelt Hotel of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) in New York City.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC conducted hearing on the matter on this day and directed the assistant attorney general to apprise the bench after taking instructions from the federation.

The petitioner's lawyer Tariq Asad Advocate pleaded that the national asset in New York was being converted into offices and apartments.

The Roosevelt Hotel had its own historical importance, he said, adding that US President Donald Trump also wanted to buy this building.

Justice Farooq noted that an identical petition was filed previously which was disposed of after listening the stance of the federation.

He asked the assistant attorney general to apprise the court regarding government policy after taking instructions from federation.

The court adjourned hearing on the case for a week.

