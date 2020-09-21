The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from director general housing foundation in a case pertaining to allotments of plots in violation of its stay orders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from director general housing foundation in a case pertaining to allotments of plots in violation of its stay orders.

The court also directed director general Employees Housing Society to submit report on the matter in next hearing.

Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on the case pertaining to the illegal allotments of plots.

At the outset of hearing, the bench asked that to whom the plots were allotted despite of the stay orders of this court. Under what authority, the housing ministry had been allotting the plots, the bench asked.

The chief justice remarked that no one would be given plots until the payments of compensations to affectees of various sectors.

The court sought detailed report and adjourned hearing of the case.