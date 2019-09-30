UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Seeks ICT Admin's Reply On Contempt Of Court Plea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 06:39 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought reply from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on a contempt of court plea regarding provision of powers to local body members for development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought reply from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on a contempt of court plea regarding provision of powers to local body members for development work.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing on a petition, filed by chairman union council Barakahu.

The petitioner stated that the local body members were not being consulted by the district administration regarding the development projects in union councils despite the ordered of court.

At this, the bench served notices to respondents and adjourned hearing ofthe case for two weeks.

