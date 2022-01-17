Islamabad High Court seeks implementation report on decision about naval clubs

A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought report till January 19, from cabinet division regarding implementation of decision about Naval farms and Naval sailing clubs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought report till January 19, from cabinet division regarding implementation of decision about Naval farms and Naval sailing clubs.

The court asked the additional attorney general to inform the bench on next hearing that whether the decision of IHC was presented to the Prime Minister and cabinet regarding above mentioned matter.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the intra court appeals of former Naval Chief Zafar Mehmood and Monal Restaurant against the decision of single member bench.

Counsel for the petitioners, Ashtar Ausaf Ali pleaded that the single member bench had given the relief in its judgment which was not requested by the petitioner. The said petition was even not maintainable, he added.

The lawyer said that the petitioner had not requested for a initiation of a criminal case against his client. His client had been an officer in Pakistan Navy for 45 years and headed it from 2017 to 2020.

He said former navy chief had done no illegal act but the Federal government was directed by the single member bench to take legal action against him.

The petitioner prayed the court to turn down the decision of single member bench. The lawyer said that Pakistan Navy had purchased the land for sailing club and naval farms instead of acquiring it.

Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that whether the Pakistan Navy was authorized to purchase the land at its own. The court observed that only the defence ministry could purchase land for it as it was the controlling ministry.

The lawyer said that the said land was now owned by Naval directorate. Justice Farooq remarked that the court would have not given any separate observation against Zafar Mehmood Abbasi.

Ashtar Ausaf said that the land was purchased for the welfare of the officers and association. He further said that the land of sailing club was given to Navy in 1993 by he then prime minister.

Justice Miangul Hassan remarked that secretary cabinet had been directed to submit its report. What were the updates about, he asked.

Additional attorney general said he would be able to inform the bench after taking the instructions. Justice Farooq remarked that the court had directed to place the matter before Prime Minister and cabinet.

The court sought the report and adjourned further hearing till January 19.