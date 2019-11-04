The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday summoned a senior official of Interior Ministry in person to answer on a petition of Indian High Commission seeking release of four Indian prisoners

Justice Mohsin Akhter Miyani termed that the court would take decision on maintainability of the petition after listening the federation and sought detail report from the ministry.

The bench asked the petitioner to submit the case details including punishment and copy of judgment to which Indian High Commissioner claimed that it had not been provided the said document.

It further said that according to the list shared with them the four Indian nationals had completed their sentence. The prisoners include Jaspal Kaka, Shamsuddin, Muhammad Ismael and Aneel Chamaar.

The petition said that the two accused were lying in Malir jail Karachi, one in Gujranwala and one in Central Jail Lahore.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till November 22.