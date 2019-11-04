UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Seeks Interior Ministry's Reply Over Petition Seeking Release Of Four Indian Prisoners

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 11:01 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks Interior Ministry's reply over petition seeking release of four Indian prisoners

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday summoned a senior official of Interior Ministry in person to answer on a petition of Indian High Commission seeking release of four Indian prisoners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday summoned a senior official of Interior Ministry in person to answer on a petition of Indian High Commission seeking release of four Indian prisoners.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Miyani termed that the court would take decision on maintainability of the petition after listening the federation and sought detail report from the ministry.

The bench asked the petitioner to submit the case details including punishment and copy of judgment to which Indian High Commissioner claimed that it had not been provided the said document.

It further said that according to the list shared with them the four Indian nationals had completed their sentence. The prisoners include Jaspal Kaka, Shamsuddin, Muhammad Ismael and Aneel Chamaar.

The petition said that the two accused were lying in Malir jail Karachi, one in Gujranwala and one in Central Jail Lahore.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till November 22.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing India Lahore Interior Ministry Jail Gujranwala Kaka Malir November Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

National Defence University delegation of senior m ..

4 minutes ago

US, Australia, India, Japan Meet in Bangkok on Ind ..

4 minutes ago

French leader seeks China deals, also set to raise ..

4 minutes ago

Nobel Peace winner confronts Chile over police abu ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh minister condoles with families of Tezgam vi ..

9 minutes ago

Zimbabwean Minister Arrested Over Corruption Charg ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.