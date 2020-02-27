The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday sought comments from Ministry of Information Technology and other respondents in another case pertaining to social media rules

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday sought comments from Ministry of Information Technology and other respondents in another case pertaining to social media rules.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the case for hearing, filed by a citizen Chaudhry Shafiq against the social media rules 2020.

The petitioner said the government wanted to seize freedom of expression of citizens through controlling the social media sites in the country.

He said a national coordinator was being appointed for implementation on these rules.

He claimed that the rules were contradicting with Article 19 of the Constitution.

The court served notices to respondents and sought written reply from them. It may be mentioned here that an identical petition was already pending with the same court regarding the matter.