UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Seeks IT Ministry's Comments In Social Media Rules Case

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 07:09 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks IT ministry's comments in social media rules case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday sought comments from Ministry of Information Technology and other respondents in another case pertaining to social media rules

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday sought comments from Ministry of Information Technology and other respondents in another case pertaining to social media rules.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the case for hearing, filed by a citizen Chaudhry Shafiq against the social media rules 2020.

The petitioner said the government wanted to seize freedom of expression of citizens through controlling the social media sites in the country.

He said a national coordinator was being appointed for implementation on these rules.

He claimed that the rules were contradicting with Article 19 of the Constitution.

The court served notices to respondents and sought written reply from them. It may be mentioned here that an identical petition was already pending with the same court regarding the matter.

Related Topics

Hearing Technology Social Media Same May 2020 Islamabad High Court From Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE Space Agency unites industry leaders in GSIA s ..

10 minutes ago

Unfair distribution of wealth taking toll on masse ..

23 minutes ago

Haqqani leader welcomes Australian Professor at Do ..

25 minutes ago

Precautionary measures to avoid Coronavirus

27 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies schedul ..

46 seconds ago

Court reserves judgment in Raja Pervaiz's acquitta ..

48 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.