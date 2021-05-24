Islamabad High Court seeks lawyers' reply in one week in contempt of court case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted one week to more than 30 lawyers to submit comments against contempt of court notices in IHC building attack case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted one week to more than 30 lawyers to submit comments against contempt of court notices in IHC building attack case.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case regarding the matter. After an advertisement in newspapers, all concerned lawyers appeared before the court except Raja Amjad Advocate.

The court remarked that one-sided proceeding would be initiated against one who didn't appear even after summoning through newspaper advertisements.

The court also instructed the Registrar Office to provide the copies of replies presented by the lawyers to the State counsel.

Advocate Zafar Warraich argued that first he was declared as 'terrorist' and later discharged on basis of misunderstanding. But now he had been summoned in contempt of court case, he said.

Member Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) Naseer Kiyani, other lawyers including Ahsan Majeed, Nazia Abbasi and others were instructed to submit their reply within one week. After this, the hearing was adjourned till June 16.