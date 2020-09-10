UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Seeks Legal References On Maintainability Of Nawaz's Plea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 07:59 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed both sides to satisfy the bench hearing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's plea, on the point whether his petition is maintainable or not after he was declared absconder by a trial court

The court observed that it had given an opportunity to Ex-PM to surrender but he didn't arrive. The court would issue a detailed order on the matter pertaining to hearing petitions of Nawaz Sharif in his absence, it stated.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on two petitions filed by Nawaz Sharif seeking continue hearing on his appeals pertaining to Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield Property references through his representative.

During the course of proceeding, Justice Farooq asked that if the trial court had declared Nawaz Sharif as an absconder then what would be its affects on his appeals pending before other courts.

Nawaz's Lawyer Khawaja Haris adopted the stance that the trial court's verdict wouldn't affect the proceeding on appeals of his client, adding that this court could continue its hearing through one of his representative as his client was in abroad due to medical treatment.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s Prosecutor Jahanzeb Bharwana contended that the Ex-PM was not entitled for any sort of relief after being declared absconder in Toshakhana reference.

At this, Justice Farooq remarked that the court had already declared in Pervez Musharraf case that an absconder couldn't be heard before he surrenders to the court.

It was necessary for Nawaz Sharif to appear in court before hearing his petitions, he further said.

On a question by Justice Kiyani, Khawaja Haris said that his client was not admitted to any hospital in UK.

Justice Kiyani remarked that interestingly the doctor who issue medical certificate was staying in America while the patient was in UK.

He noted that Nawaz Sharif was not admitted to any hospital in last seven months and asked if that doctor was doing just verbal treatment of the patient.

To a query by the bench, the Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokher contended that the medical reports of Nawaz Sharif were incomplete and the Punjab government had rejected further extension in his bail due to dissatisfaction. The accused was fit to travel Pakistan, he said.

The court noted that the Federal government had taken no measures to investigate the health condition of the accused through any of its representative.

NAB prosecutor said that any order of this court could affect the trial of accused in special courts.

Khawaja Haris prayed the court to grant him time till coming Monday to this the bench said that there was only one point under discussion currently that whether the accused applications could be heard or not.

The court ordered the two sides to assist the bench on this point and submit references pertaining to courts' judgments in similar matters. The court adjourned hearing of the case till September 15.

