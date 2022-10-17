UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Seeks List Of Illegal Housing Societies

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2022 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought details from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) regarding illegal housing societies in the Federal capital.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, directed the CDA to submit the list of illegal housing societies within one day.

Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Dogal adopted the stance that there was no legal hindrance for introducing housing societies on the name of government institutions.

He said that the Names of departments and ministries could be used for housing societies as per the laws of cooperative housing societies. He, however, said that the government servants shouldn't be part of any housing society.

The court sought the list of illegal housing societies in the federal capital from the CDA and adjourned further hearing till tomorrow.

