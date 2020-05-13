The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday served notices to the respondents in a petition challenging the appointments in six section of Pakistan Television

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday served notices to the respondents in a petition challenging the appointments in six section of Pakistan Television.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on a case filed by General Secretary ptv Employee Union Pervaiz Akhter Bhatti.

During the course of proceeding, the petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that all appointments were made through a private firm in which no rules and procedures were followed in accordance of Supreme Court judgment.

The counsel said that no advertisement was issued in local media to fill the vacancies. He prayed the court to set aside the appointments.

The petitioner had named Secretary Information, chairman board of directors PTV, chief news and current affairs Qatrena Hussain, head of marketing and contenant Khawar Azhar, chief technology officer Usman Bajwa, chief digital officer Atif Zareef, chief human resource officer Tahir Mushtaq and others as respondents.