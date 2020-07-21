UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Seeks Ministry's Comments In Sehat Card Case

Tue 21st July 2020 | 07:00 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks ministry's comments in sehat card case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought comments from Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage on a petition against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) flag's color scheme on sehat card

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought comments from Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage on a petition against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) flag's color scheme on sehat card.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah of IHC conducted hearing on a petition yesterday moved by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) pertaining to the above matter.

During the course of proceeding, the chief justice issued summon to the ministry and ordered it to fix a representative on behalf of secretary.

The court adjourned hearing of the case for two weeks.

