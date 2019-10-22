UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Seeks Ministry's Reply Over PCRWR's Chairman Appointment

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 07:29 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday sought reply from Ministry of Science and Technology on a petition, challenging the appointment of chairman Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR).

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on a petition against the appointment of Dr. Ashraf.

The petitioner had claimed in his plea that two inquiries pertaining to irregularities, were already under process against Dr. Ashraf but he had been appointed as chairman PCRWR.

He stated that more qualified and experienced officers had been ignored in this appointment.

The petitioner had nominated Cabinet Division and Ministry of Science and Technology as respondents in his plea.

After hearing arguments from the petitioner, the court served notices torespondents and adjourned the case till February 20.

