Islamabad High Court Seeks Ministry's Report Regarding Human Rights Violations In Jails

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2022 | 08:39 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday instructed the Ministry of Human Rights to submit report within one month regarding the responsible of human rights violations in jails.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that apparently executive was responsible for human rights violations in jails.

Why not the prisoners should be paid compensation from the pockets of responsible of inhuman treatment, the court asked.

The court said that the state couldn't deal its citizens in such way, adding that if something was happening wrong then responsibility should also be fixed.

The court adjourned further hearing with the above instructions.

