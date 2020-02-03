UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Seeks NAB Reply On Abbasi's Bail Plea In LNG Case

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 05:23 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought reply from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition seeking post arrest bail of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG agreement reference

The court directed the NAB to submit its reply till next Monday against the petition.

A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Lubna Saleem conducted hearing on bail petition of former prime minister in LNG case filed through Barrister Zafarullah Khan.

The petition prayed the court to approve bail of Abbasi until completion of his trial in the LNG reference filed by NAB. It stated that another co-accused in this case Sheikh Imranul Haq had already been given bail in the same case.

The petitioner stated that he had been in NAB custody for last 191 days and claimed that the anti graft body's motive was just to harass him.

He stated that that the NAB had filed an interim reference against him and others, adding that the copies of the reference were not shared with them so far.

After hearing arguments, the bench served notices to NAB and sought reply within one week.

It may be mentioned here that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was accused of granting contract on LNG terminal to ETPL, Tri-partil agreement, LSA with EETPL and LNG import from Qatar when he was minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was taken into custody on July 18, 2019 in liquefied natural gas (LNG) scandal.

