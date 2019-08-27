UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Seeks NAB Reply Over Raja Ashraf's Plea For Permission To Fly Abroad

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 07:24 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday sought reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) till September 2, in a petition seeking removal of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf's name from teh Exit Control List (ECL)

An IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani heard the petition conducted hearing on Pervaiz Ashraf's petition.

The petitioner's counsel Farouk H Naek pleaded before the bench that the judges of trial courts were on leave nowadays and prayed the court to entertain the petition. To this, National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) prosecutor stated that Accountability Court-I Judge Muhammmad Bashir would join the court on September 6.

Naek said his client wanted to visit abroad to attend a conference on the same date.

On a query of the judge, the NAB prosecutor said a corruption reference against the fromer prime minister had been under process in trial court since 2013.

Justice Kiyani remarked that then as to why Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had not fled abroad so far. Whether his family and all property were abroad and he was the last person in Pakistan, he asked, adding if that was the NAB case then the court would not give permission to the petitioner to go abroad.

The court, however, sought a detailed reply from NAB regarding the petition.

