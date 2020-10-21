UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Seeks NAB's Comments In Law Secy's Appointment Case

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Islamabad High Court seeks NAB's comments in law secy's appointment case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit written comments in Ministry of Law and Justice secretary's appointment case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit written comments in Ministry of Law and Justice secretary's appointment case.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the petition filed by G M Chaudhry Advocate against the appointment of law secretary Raja Naeem Akber.

The petitioner said it was a case of powers' misuse and fell in the jurisdiction of NAB.

It was contrary to the law to give an extra charge of ministry's top slot to a senior consultant, he argued.

The court sought comments from NAB and adjourned the hearing on the matter till the next date.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau Islamabad High Court From Top Court

Recent Stories

UN rights chief 'dismayed' at arrests of activists ..

13 minutes ago

Leaders of EU Financial Institutions Hold Talks Ov ..

13 minutes ago

FAB shareholders approve transfer of legacy FGB ba ..

2 hours ago

Seminar on Pakistan-Afghanistan trade on Oct 26-27 ..

5 minutes ago

Previous govts deliberately ignored legislation on ..

5 minutes ago

New York City Police to Place Hundreds on Standby ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.