ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit written comments in Ministry of Law and Justice secretary's appointment case.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the petition filed by G M Chaudhry Advocate against the appointment of law secretary Raja Naeem Akber.

The petitioner said it was a case of powers' misuse and fell in the jurisdiction of NAB.

It was contrary to the law to give an extra charge of ministry's top slot to a senior consultant, he argued.

The court sought comments from NAB and adjourned the hearing on the matter till the next date.