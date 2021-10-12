UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Seeks NAB's Comments In B4U Company Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 07:28 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks NAB's comments in B4U company case

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition challenging the freezing of assets of B4U company and arrest of its owner Saif ur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition challenging the freezing of assets of B4U company and arrest of its owner Saif ur Rehman.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by the owner of B4U Company.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that the government had introduced new amendments in NAB Ordinance and after it his client should be released.

The chief justice remarked his court had passed a detailed judgment last day and asked the lawyer to first read it out.

The lawyer said after new Ordinance, this case didn't fall in jurisdiction of NAB. The court said it was issuing notices to respondents along with giving time to lawyer for preparations.

The hearing of the case then adjourned till October 25. The accused Saif ur Rehman was currently in NAB's custody.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice National Accountability Bureau Company October Islamabad High Court From Government Court

Recent Stories

Court seeks NAB's comments in plea seeking dismiss ..

Court seeks NAB's comments in plea seeking dismissal of LNG reference

2 minutes ago
 Pervaiz Elahi condoles Pervaiz Malik death

Pervaiz Elahi condoles Pervaiz Malik death

2 minutes ago
 27 held with contraband

27 held with contraband

2 minutes ago
 South Punjab secretariat to make history by uplift ..

South Punjab secretariat to make history by uplifting area: SP ACS

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks comments from responden ..

Islamabad High Court seeks comments from respondents in petition against PMC exa ..

4 minutes ago
 Europe rights court rejects child sex abuse case a ..

Europe rights court rejects child sex abuse case against Vatican

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.