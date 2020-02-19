The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday sought a reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a bail petition of Abdul Ghani Majeed on medical grounds in the Sindh Roshan Programme case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday sought a reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a bail petition of Abdul Ghani Majeed on medical grounds in the Sindh Roshan Programme case.

The IHc bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Jandran heard the bail petition of Abdul Ghani Majeed, the son of Omni Group's head Anwar Mjaeed, in the fake accounts case.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner's lawyer pleaded that his client had been given post arrest bail on February 13, by the IHC in other cases on medical grounds, while NAB had also issued his arrest warrants in the Sindh Roshan Programme case.

The court issued a notice to NAB seeking its reply till February 26.