Islamabad High Court Seeks NAB's Reply On Accused Bail Plea In LNG Case

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 10:03 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks NAB's reply on accused bail plea in LNG case

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday sought reply from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a bail plea filed by former PSO managing director Sheikh Imran ul Haq in LNG import agreement investigation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ):Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday sought reply from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a bail plea filed by former PSO managing director Sheikh Imran ul Haq in LNG import agreement investigation.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted the hearing on the petition of Imranul Haq who had been arrested by NAB in above scam.

The petitioner said he was behind bars for last 150 days but the NAB could not file a reference against him.

He prayed the court to grant him a post arrest bail.

To this, the bench served notices to the respondents and sought reply till November 26.

It may be mentioned here that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail had also been arrested in the same case by the NAB. During last hearing in accountability court, the NAB had stated that it had prepared the corruption reference against accused person which could be filed within two weeks.

