Islamabad High Court seeks names of forensic agencies in Saqib Nisar audiotape case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday sought the Names of authentic international forensic agencies in a case seeking to form a commission to probe the alleged audiotape of ex-chief justice Saqib Nisar.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by President Sindh High Court Bar Association Salahuddin Advocate.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice remarked that he did not where was the original audiotape. The lawyer said he even did not know it and prayed the court to form an independent commission to probe the audiotape.

Justice Minallah remarked that these all things were related to certain pending appeals, adding that the appellants had not demanded any inquiry.

He said the court's decision in this matter would also have impacts on the pending appeals.

The bench asked whether this court was compromised and the bench was established under someone's pressure. Was there any proof of it, he asked.

The chief justice remarked if the inquiry was conducted it would be about the judges of this court.

The lawyer said the basic demand of his plea was related to the audiotape of Saqib Nisar. He plea didn't claim that Saqib Nisar was talking to any judge through a phone call.

The court asked the lawyer to point out any judgment which he thought was influenced.

The court asked the bar council and attorney general to give the names of authentic forensic agencies to get report from one of them.

The court said the forensic agency which was mentioned here couldn't be depended.

The further hearing of the case was adjourned till January 28.