Islamabad High Court Seeks OPF's Comments In Case Pertaining To Occupation On Property

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 01:25 AM

Islamabad High Court seeks OPF's comments in case pertaining to occupation on property

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought comments from Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) regarding its mechanism to take actions against illegal occupation on property of Pakistanis living abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought comments from Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) regarding its mechanism to take actions against illegal occupation on property of Pakistanis living abroad.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition pertaining to the above matter.

At the outset of the hearing, the chief justice remarked that what mechanism had been adopted by the OPF to address the grievances of overseas Pakistanis. The property of overseas Pakistanis was being occupied illegally here in their absence, he said and asked the ministry to submit written reply to the court before next hearing of the case.

The representative of OPF ministry adopted the stance that the ministry had made a complaint cell in 2001 to address the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

To this, the chief justice remarked that this system of OPF was not functional.

Justice Minallah asked the ministry that whether it had contacted the complainant woman abroad to view her case.

The chief justice asked whether the lawyer had a list of complainants only from Islamabad if not then its mean OPF institution was not performing its duty.

Local housing society's representative pleaded that National Accountability Burau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had worked on the application of the said woman. To this, the chief justice remarked that the court had taken this case as it was a matter of public interest.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till July 9.

