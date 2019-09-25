UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Seeks PEMRA Reply For Fining TV Channel

Wed 25th September 2019 | 07:26 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks PEMRA reply for fining TV channel

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday sought reply from chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) in a case challenging fine on a local TV channel for airing a controversial video of chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of IHC conducted hearing on a petition moved by management of News One TV channel.

Petitioner's counsel Ahtisham Aslam Advocate pleaded before the bench that the news against about the chairman NAB was based on reality.

The TV channel had approached NAB chairman to obtain his stance on the news, he added.

He said that the TV channel had telecast the alleged video and audio record of NAB chairman on May 23, to this the PEMRA had imposed Rs One million fine on June 19.

He prayed the court to suspend the PEMRA's decision till the judgment on TV channel's appeal.

The court sought reply from PEMRA and adjourned hearing of the case fortwo weeks.

