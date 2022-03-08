UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Seeks PEMRA's Report Regarding Journalists' Protection

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2022 | 06:42 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks PEMRA's report regarding journalists' protection

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought detailed report from Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) till April 5, in a case seeking the legal protection of journalists and media workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought detailed report from Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) till April 5, in a case seeking the legal protection of journalists and media workers.

The court asked the authority to tell what measures had been taken to avoid conflict interests and ensure access to information.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, also instructed the PEMRA to ensure the tv channel for not imposing self censorships.

During the course of proceeding, TV Anchor Hamid Mir informed the court that several channels didn't pay salaries to their workers timely. The court asked that what action had been taken by PEMRA on it and what action could be taken.

The court asked the PEMRA to cancel the licenses of such TV channels for not giving salaries to workers timely. The chief justice remarked that it was not the duty of authority to promote the business of channels, adding that it had to ensure access to the information.

The court remarked that these licenses were issued for public so that it could be given authentic information as well as entertainment.

Hamid Mir said that laws existed related to media but these were not being implemented. The PEMRA adopted the stance that the license to any channel was issued after adopting a due procedure and complaints about them were placed before council of complains.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Hamid Mir Business April Islamabad High Court Media TV From Court

Recent Stories

Historic Pakistan-Australia Test ends in a draw

Historic Pakistan-Australia Test ends in a draw

3 minutes ago
 9 more tested positive for coronavirus

9 more tested positive for coronavirus

3 minutes ago
 President calls for skills development of youth of ..

President calls for skills development of youth of Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 PTI to overwhelm Opposition's "No Confidence Motio ..

PTI to overwhelm Opposition's "No Confidence Motion": Zartaj Gul

3 minutes ago
 TUF holds seminar on International Women's day

TUF holds seminar on International Women's day

5 minutes ago
 335 new cases of corona detected, no death reporte ..

335 new cases of corona detected, no death reported

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>