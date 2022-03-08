The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought detailed report from Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) till April 5, in a case seeking the legal protection of journalists and media workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought detailed report from Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) till April 5, in a case seeking the legal protection of journalists and media workers.

The court asked the authority to tell what measures had been taken to avoid conflict interests and ensure access to information.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, also instructed the PEMRA to ensure the tv channel for not imposing self censorships.

During the course of proceeding, TV Anchor Hamid Mir informed the court that several channels didn't pay salaries to their workers timely. The court asked that what action had been taken by PEMRA on it and what action could be taken.

The court asked the PEMRA to cancel the licenses of such TV channels for not giving salaries to workers timely. The chief justice remarked that it was not the duty of authority to promote the business of channels, adding that it had to ensure access to the information.

The court remarked that these licenses were issued for public so that it could be given authentic information as well as entertainment.

Hamid Mir said that laws existed related to media but these were not being implemented. The PEMRA adopted the stance that the license to any channel was issued after adopting a due procedure and complaints about them were placed before council of complains.