Islamabad High Court Seeks Petitioner's Arguments In Dr. Afia Case

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 08:51 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday gave more time to petitioner's lawyer for arguments in a case seeking government's action to bring back Dr. Afia Saddiqui from custody of United States of America (USA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday gave more time to petitioner's lawyer for arguments in a case seeking government's action to bring back Dr. Afia Saddiqui from custody of United States of America (USA).

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by the sister of Afia Saddiqui seeking her return to Pakistan from a US jail.

Deputy Attorney General Raja Khalid Mehmood appeard before the court and informed the court that the foreign office had submitted a comprehensive report to the bench regarding the health of Dr. Afia Saddiqui from her arrest time 2008 to 2021.

At this, the petitioner's lawyer pleaded that he needed some time to view the report in detail. The court granted time and sought argument on next date.

