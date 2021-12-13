Islamabad High Court seeks productions orders against missing persons

A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought copies of production orders issued for the recovery of missing persons in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought copies of production orders issued for the recovery of missing persons in the country.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petitions regarding missing persons including Sajid Mehmood, Umer Abdullah and others.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Ahsan Younis, Additional Attorney General, Qasim Wadood and others appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the IGP adopted the stance that production orders against two poeple out of three had been issued.

He said production orders for missing person Umer Abdullah and Ghulam Qadir were issued on November 10, 2020 and October 10, 2020, respectively.

Umer Gilani Advocate said dozens of production orders were issued but nothing happened after it. Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that it was the responsibility of the government to ensure implementation over the production orders.

The court asked the respondents to produce the production orders for the missing person and adjourned hearing till December 20.