Islamabad High Court seeks progress report on stuck students in Wuhan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday sought progress report regarding cabinet's steps to safeguard Pakistanis students stuck in Wuhan, China due to coronavirus outbreak.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said the court could understand the feelings of the stranded students' parents.

He said he could realize the sensitivity of the situation as this was the first time in the Islamic history that the 'Tawaf of Khana-e-Kaba' had been suspended temporarily.

The officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the court that the issue was included as a top agenda in the cabinet's next meeting.

The parents of the stranded people adopted the stance that Pakistan had established an isolation place in Quetta for the pilgrims returning from Iran.

The same steps could be adopted for their China return children.

The representative of foreign ministry said the matter would be decided on coming Tuesday in the cabinet meeting.

The chief justice said the court had already decided that it would not pass any written order in that regard.

He asked whether the ministry was able to give any date to get back the stuck students.

He said the state was not unaware regarding its citizens' safety and asked the people to demonstrate some patience.

The bench adjourned hearing of the case till March 13.