ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to satisfy the bench on next hearing regarding imposing a ban on social media application 'Tiktok'.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that the PTA had submitted its report regarding the matter but it had not clarified the ban on 'Tiktok' in compliance of the court orders.

The court noted that the authority had submitted affidavit to Peshawar and Sindh high court stating that there was only one percent objectionable material on 'Tiktok'.

Justice Minallah remarked that the middle class people had made the application as source of their income through presenting their talent on it.

The court asked whether the PTA had taken any guideline from any social media expert before banning the application. Apparently it was violation of basic human rights, the chief justice remarked.

The court noted that the attorney general of Pakistan had told the bench that government would consult the stakeholders in this regard.

Why not the court should pass an order to restore the application, the court questioned. The bench sought arguments and adjourned the case till November 22.