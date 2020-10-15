UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Seeks PTA's Comments In Tiktok Case

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 07:36 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on a petition challenging the ban on social app TikTok

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on a petition challenging the ban on social app TikTok.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, also summoned a senior official of the PTA on the next date of hearing to respond on the issue.

The petitioner's lawyer pleaded that the PTA had imposed ban on TikTok without following the codal formalities on October 9.

He said the authority had banned the TikTok just through a press release and did not issue a clear notification in that regard.

He further contended that there was no concept of temporary closure of the app under Section 37(1) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.

The lawyer said the authority had taken the decision without the approval of the Federal government and cabinet.

The chief justice asked who was supposed to decide the moral or immoral content on the social app, if the PTA had not framed rules so far under Section 37(1) of PECA.

The lawyer answered that the authority had not framed the rules so far.

The court also appointed Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) vice chairman, Pakistan Union of Journalist president as amicus curiae in the case and served them notices for the next hearing after one week.

