Islamabad High Court seeks record in Dr. Afia case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2022 | 08:54 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought the complete record of correspondence from Foreign Office regarding the release of Dr. Afia Saddiqui from a US jail.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case regarding the matter.

At the outset of hearing, the court expressed dissatisfaction over the correspondence in this regard and observed that the Foreign Office had started the same process again. The court asked the FO's official to present the correspondence record with the US, adding that the report submitted in this matter was unsatisfactory.

The court sought the complete record and adjourned hearing till December 7. The petitioner's lawyer Hafiz Arafat also requested the court to provide the copy of report filed by the FO.

