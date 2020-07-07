UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Seeks Record Pertaining To Ban On PUBG Game

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 08:38 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks record pertaining to ban on PUBG game

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday sought record from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) till next Monday pertaining to ban on PUBG game in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday sought record from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) till next Monday pertaining to ban on PUBG game in Pakistan.

Justice Aamer Farooq conducted the hearing on the petition filed by a private company controlling PUBG game in Pakistan.

During the course of proceedings, the bench said it would view that whether the PTA had heard the company in accordance of law before banning the game. The legal procedure needed to be followed in the matter, Justice Farooq said.

The petitioner's lawyer said his client's company would appear before the PTA on July 9, to discuss the matter. After this, the court adjourned the hearing of the case till next date.

