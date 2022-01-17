UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Seeks Record Regarding Construction Of Lawyers Complex

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2022 | 07:14 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from Ministry of Law and Justice in a case pertaining construction of Litigants Facilitation Center and Lawyers Complex

Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the case, instructed the Ministry to produce record within two weeks regarding progress in the projects.

At the outset of hearing, State Counsel Danial Hassan adopted the stance that the government couldn't issue funds for construction of lawyers' chambers. The court observed that the Punjab government had constructed chambers for lawyers in Rawalpindi.

The representative of the Ministry said that it was decided in the meeting that government would construct the basic structure and remaining work would be done by the bar itself. The court asked the Ministry to present the record on next hearing regarding the project and adjourned hearing for two weeks.

