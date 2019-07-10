UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Seeks Reference Record Against Former KDA's Director

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 11:15 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks reference record against former KDA's director

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday sought the case record against former director of Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Najamuzaman related to the fake bank accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday sought the case record against former director of Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Najamuzaman related to the fake bank accounts scam.

An IHC bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the post-arrest bail plea of former KDA director in a case filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for illegal allotment of plots.

The petitioner stated in his plea that he was an accused of illegally allotting plots of a temple and a library, however, both the plots were sold in an open auction.

He said eight other KDA officers had also been involved in the auction process but no action was taken against them.

On the court's query, the petitioner's counsel said his client did not want the arrest of other officers, rather he wanted a transparent investigation.

The NAB prosecutor said that the accused did not restore the plot of temple.

At this, Justice Aamer Farooq asked as to what was then wrong with it.

The prosecutor said that no auction was held, rather the accused had given benefit to a person Nadeem Ahmed by allotting the plot to him.

The court directed NAB to produce the complete case record and adjourned the hearing.

