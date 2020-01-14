UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Seeks Reply From Federal Government In Zulfi Bulhari's Appoinment As PTDC Chairman Case

Tue 14th January 2020 | 09:05 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks reply from federal government in Zulfi Bulhari's appoinment as PTDC chairman case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought reply from federal government in a petition filed against the appointment of Zulfi Bulhari as chairman Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC).

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought reply from Federal government in a petition filed against the appointment of Zulfi Bulhari as chairman Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC).

Justice Amir Farooq heard the case and directed the federal government for submission of its reply in the matter within 15 days.

Formation of National Tourism Coordination Board was also challenged by the petitioner.

The petitioner's counsel Hafiz Irfan Chaudhary advocate pleaded the court that appointment of Zulfi Bukhari was made against the law and without proper advertisement.

He prayed the court that appointment of Zulfi Bukhari and formation of National tourism coordination board should be declared unconstitutional and nullified. Almost 14 employees of PTDC has filed such petition. Later the court adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

