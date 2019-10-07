UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Seeks Reply From Law Ministry On NCHR Chairman's Appointment

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 11:50 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought reply from respondents in a petition challenging the eligibility criteria for the post of chairman National Commission of Human Rights (NCHR).

IHC's Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition filed by Ali Nawaz Chohan challenging the eligibility criteria for the post of chairman NCHR.

The petitioner stated in his plea that an advertisement had been issued in print media on September 22, for appointment on the top slot of NCHR. Petitioner's lawyer Syed Khawar Naveed pleaded that age limit for the said post couldn't be fixed under Human Rights Act 2012 for the post.

He prayed the court to issue stay order against the recruitment process and dismissed the age limit mentioned for the post. The court sought reply from the law ministry and adjourned hearing of the case.

