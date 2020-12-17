UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Seeks Reply In Housing Society Case

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 11:46 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks reply in housing society case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought reply from the lawyer of IB Cooperative Society (IBCS) on next date of hearing as to how a government institution could involve in the real estate business.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who heard the case against appointment of coordinators of the IB Cooperative Society (IBCS), noted that an advisor to the prime minister, in another case, had submitted a report with the court stating that the government institutions could not involve themselves in the real estate business.

Intelligence Bureau's (IB) lawyer Ramzan Chaudhry requested the court to grant time to prepare arguments on the subject. The court adjourned the case till January 20.

