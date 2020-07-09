Islamabad High Court seeks reply in PPRA MD appointment case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued notices to the Secretary Cabinet Division and others seeking reply within two weeks in a petition against appointment of Managing Director (MD) and board members of Public Procurement Authority (PPRA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued notices to the Secretary Cabinet Division and others seeking reply within two weeks in a petition against appointment of Managing Director (MD) and board members of Public Procurement Authority (PPRA).

The single member bench of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb after hearing initial arguments issued notices to the respondents. The petition was filed by PPRA Director General Engineer Muhammad Zubair through his counsel Hafiz Arfat.