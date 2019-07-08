(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court IHC ) Monday sought reply from Superintendent Malir Karachi in a petition seeking post-arrest bail of Omni Group's head Khawaja Anwar Majeed on medical grounds in the money laundering and fake accounts scam.

An IHC bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Minagul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case field by the legal team of Anwar Majeed.

The petitioner's counsel pleaded the court to grant bail his client as he was 77 years old and needed medical treatment. He requested the court to also make the medical history of his client as case record.

After hearing arguments, the court sought reply from the jail officials regarding the health condition of Anwar Majeed within 10 days.