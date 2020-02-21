UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Seeks Report From CDA In Trees-cutting Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 06:55 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought report from Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a petition pertaining to trees' cutting practice in the federal capital

Justice Mohsin Akther Kiyani, hearing the case, directed the CDA to provide details regarding trees, cut in the various areas and the action, taken by the environment wing of the civic body.

The petitioner, in its plea, said a big amount of tree were cut down before the construction of interchanges including Sector I-8, Sohan, Khanna and Koral till 2015.

The CDA could not auction those trees so far while 24 thousand feet wood had become rusty. The petitioner prayed the court to take action against the officers for alleged ignorance.

