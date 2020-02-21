Islamabad High Court seeks report from CDA in trees-cutting case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought report from Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a petition pertaining to trees' cutting practice in the Federal capital.

Justice Mohsin Akther Kiyani, hearing the case, directed the CDA to provide details regarding trees, cut in the various areas and the action, taken by the environment wing of the civic body.

The petitioner, in its plea, said a big amount of tree were cut down before the construction of interchanges including Sector I-8, Sohan, Khanna and Koral till 2015.

The CDA could not auction those trees so far while 24 thousand feet wood had become rusty. The petitioner prayed the court to take action against the officers for alleged ignorance.