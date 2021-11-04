UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Seeks Report From Chief Commissioner In Forced Labor Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 07:17 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks report from chief commissioner in forced labor case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought a comprehensive report from chief commissioner Islamabad regarding the status of forced labor at 'bricks kiln' in federal capital and relevant laws against it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought a comprehensive report from chief commissioner Islamabad regarding the status of forced labor at 'bricks kiln' in Federal capital and relevant laws against it.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case wherein the two commission members including Umer Ijaz Gilani and Danial Hassan appeared before the court.

Umer Gilani Advocate adopted the stance that commission couldn't claim the culmination of forced labor in Islamabad.

However, Danial Hassan said the practice of forced labor had been ended here at this chief justice asked whether the chief commission ICT could give affidavit in this regard.

Danial Hassan said Islamabad Labor Department had only four staffers that were insufficient to maintain checking. The chief justice asked the commission to point out the forced labor practice in capital's jurisdiction. Umer Gilani Advocate said the labor department had mentioned four laws in its report.

The court sought report from chief commissioner ICT and adjourned hearing of the case for two weeks.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Islamabad Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

United Arab Emirates University Alumni Award invit ..

United Arab Emirates University Alumni Award invites applications

3 minutes ago
 Dengue control possible with joint efforts: PGMI p ..

Dengue control possible with joint efforts: PGMI principal

34 seconds ago
 Study finds more than 28 million extra years of li ..

Study finds more than 28 million extra years of life lost in 31 countries in 202 ..

36 seconds ago
 US trade deficit surged in September amid buying s ..

US trade deficit surged in September amid buying spree

38 seconds ago
 Two criminals nabbed with wine, weapons

Two criminals nabbed with wine, weapons

4 minutes ago
 President plants sapling during his visit to the C ..

President plants sapling during his visit to the Chief Minister House

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.