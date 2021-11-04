Islamabad High Court seeks report from chief commissioner in forced labor case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought a comprehensive report from chief commissioner Islamabad regarding the status of forced labor at 'bricks kiln' in Federal capital and relevant laws against it.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case wherein the two commission members including Umer Ijaz Gilani and Danial Hassan appeared before the court.

Umer Gilani Advocate adopted the stance that commission couldn't claim the culmination of forced labor in Islamabad.

However, Danial Hassan said the practice of forced labor had been ended here at this chief justice asked whether the chief commission ICT could give affidavit in this regard.

Danial Hassan said Islamabad Labor Department had only four staffers that were insufficient to maintain checking. The chief justice asked the commission to point out the forced labor practice in capital's jurisdiction. Umer Gilani Advocate said the labor department had mentioned four laws in its report.

The court sought report from chief commissioner ICT and adjourned hearing of the case for two weeks.